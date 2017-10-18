Fleye Copenhagen: Winner of Silmo d’Or 2017

Fleye Copenhagen won the prestigious Silmo d’Or Premiere Classe Special Award at the international eyewear fair in Paris. Out of all the nominees in all 8 categories, the Company was chosen to win the special “Premiere Classe” award. This is a very special award that unites the eyewear world with fashion. This prize offers enhanced visibility to the winner who, as well as receiving a Silmo d’Or award, is guaranteed a free booth at the Premiere Classe Trade Show for Paris Fashion Week next season.

“We are beyond excited to have been awarded for our work. We are investing a lot of time and effort in the whole process of creating every single frame – from the first inspiration, technical drawings, and innovative solutions to the creation of the overall aesthetics in product and marketing. The Premiere Classe award lifts our brand to a new level. It links us to the international fashion scene, and that is something we are very proud of.” Annette Estø, Founder and Head of Design for FLEYE Copenhagen

