Safilo: 2017 financial results

The Board of Directors of Safilo Group S.p.A. has today approved the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 20171 and examined the separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, which will be submitted for approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held in a single call on 24 April 2018. The Board of Directors has decided not to propose the payment of a dividend to the next Annual General Meeting.

As communicated on January 30, 2018, Safilo’s total net sales reached Euro 1,047.0 million in 2017, contracting by Euro 194 million at constant currency compared to 2016. The reduction of sales was mainly driven by the change of the Gucci license into a supply agreement, representing a net decline of Euro 155 million (-12%), and by the implementation of the new Order-to-Cash IT system in the Padua DC early in the year. That event negatively affected deliveries and, while operationally recovered from mid-year, impacted order taking and thus reduced sales and profit up to and including the fourth quarter.

In the year, the sales of the Going Forward Brand Portfolio decreased by 3.9% at constant exchange rates, with Southern European countries being more affected by the above described Padua DC issues and by the decline experienced by the Dior collections after several years of extraordinarily strong growth. On the other hand, Own Core Brands and the total of all other licensed brands grew single digits, thanks in particular to the significant progress recorded by the Group in the emerging markets.

At the operating level, 2017 adjusted3 EBITDA stood at Euro 41.1 million, with the margin at 3.9% of sales (Euro 88.8 million and 7.1% of sales in 2016). This result mainly reflected the contraction recorded by the Group at the gross profit level, following the dilutive effect of the change of the Gucci license into a supply agreement and the sales decline of the Going Forward Brand Portfolio. The latter event affected capacity absorption of the Group’s Italian plants and the operational leverage of the year. In 2017, in line with the announced overheads productivity program, the Group achieved cost savings of Euro 13 million, partially counterbalanced by approximately Euro 4 million of exceptional costs incurred in relation to the abovementioned Padua DC issues.

Safilo closed 2017 with an adjusted3 Group net loss of Euro 47.1 million compared to the adjusted net profit of Euro 15.4 million recorded in 2016.

2017 adjusted net result does not include a non-cash impairment charge of Euro 192.0 million on goodwill allocated to its cash generating units (as already communicated on February 27, 2018), and non-recurring costs of Euro 12.5 million (Euro 15.2 million on EBITDA).

