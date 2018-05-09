Komono: True Colors Collection

Strange. Wild. Powerful. With their Fall/Winter 2018 sunglasses collection Komono invites you to drop the façade, lead with your personality, and show-off your true colors. After all, life is more interesting when unfiltered and uncut! This season, Komono celebrates what it means to live authentically. To stay in the moment and revel in challenges. A life that’s raw, expressive and colorful. True Colors is a reflection of what qualities make a person unique, and a celebration of the free spirits and fearless personalities that dare to venture off the beaten track.

True Colors focuses on the beauty in roughness, with bold new styles and bursts of vibrant color. Alternating between a white studio space and Antwerp’s riverside Linkeroever neighborhood, the campaign photoshoot is an ode to the free-spirited and a love song to embracing every weird and wonderful part of yourself.

Quelle: Komono

Category: Die Nachricht, NoOV, Produkte, Unternehmen